Brimmer Vale High School to be renamed

The Brimmer Vale High School in St Mary is to be renamed the Wycliffe Martin High School, says Minister without Portfolio with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information Karl Samuda.

Making the disclosure at Monday’s post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, Samuda said Cabinet has approved the decision.

The minister noted that Wycliffe Martin became member of parliament for St Mary Central in 1962, and made significant contributions to the development of the constituency and the parish of St Mary.

“I know that this will be a great relief to the member of parliament – Minister of Transport and Mining Robert Montague – who led this process through Cabinet,” Samuda said.