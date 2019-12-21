Cops push to make Westmoreland safe this Christmas

WESTERN BUREAU:

Superintendent Robert Gordon, the commander for the Westmoreland police, said additional security measures have been put in place in the parish, which is already under a state of public emergency (SOE), to ensure the safety and security of residents during the Yuletide season.

“We have deployed additional reinforcement all over the parish, which includes the township of Savanna-la-Mar, and within the business communities to ensure the safety of persons throughout the Christmas season,” said Gordon.

He added: “Starting this week, leading up to the end of the year, more police presence will be observed in major townships such as Whitehouse, Negril, Little London and Savanna-la-Mar. We have implemented several covert operations within these areas.”

According to Gordon, Christmas Eve is slated to get special traffic attention to avoid congestion and ease of access to shoppers and other pedestrians in Savanna-la-Mar, which is expected to be the hub of Christmas shopping in the parish.

“On the eve of Christmas, some road changes will be made to ensure safety and easier traffic flow. Areas such as Beckford Street will be converted to one-way, and the same measures will apply for East Street. The section of roadway in the regions of the Rubis Service station will be off-limits to motorists as it will be converted to pedestrians only,” added Gordon.

He is hopeful that with the various security measures put in place, the parish, which has recorded a major reduction in major crimes so far this year, will be able to keep criminals at bay.

‘Be vigilant’

“Persons are asked to be extra vigilant this Christmas season and to take extra precautions as it relates to reacting with strangers and strange motor vehicles. I am imploring persons not to travel in strange taxis and to always travel in groups late at nights, even when coming from church because criminals are seizing all unexpected opportunities to strike.”

Westmoreland, which recorded the most murders among the western parishes last year has managed to secure a notable reduction this year, and Gordon wants to see an even better 2020.

Since the start of this year, 85 persons have been murdered in Westmoreland. This is significantly lower than 147 persons murdered over the corresponding period last year.

Gordon made an appeal to parents to ensure that they take special steps to ensure the safety of their children at all times.

“Jamaica has recorded a large number of missing children since the start of the year, so parents are asked to take extra care to ensure the safety of their children. Try to avoid sending them out alone, and when they are travelling always ensure that they are in groups and are with reliable persons, who are able to monitor them properly.

“We are seeking the full support of the public to help keep you safe … if you witness a crime or have knowledge of a crime, let us know … we want to ensure that you have a safe and secure holiday season,” stated Gordon.