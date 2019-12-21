Cuban nurse among latest victims of murder wave

A Cuban national working in the Jamaican health sector is one of six men who were murdered in the past 24 hours as the recent wave of killings continue.

This brings to at least 18 the number of murders recorded by the police in the past 72 hours.

Lazaro Ortega Borrell, a 42-year-old Cuban nurse employed to the University Hospital of the West Indies, was stabbed to death by unknown assailants at his home in Vineyard Town, St Andrew just before 7p.m. yesterday.

The other victims have been identified as Audley McIntosh, 34, of Garland, in St James; Feral Thaw, 50, of Lawrence Tavern, in St Andrew and Carlos Millard, 49, of May Pen, Clarendon.

The police say they have not yet ascertained the names of the other two men, whose bodies were found in Seaford Town and along Bay Road, both in Westmoreland.

According to reports, McIntosh and Thaw, a shop operator, were shot and killed by unknown assailants in their respective communities.

The police report that Millard, a heavy equipment operator, was shot dead by unknown assailants at his home on Sewell Crescent in May Pen.

Jamaica has recorded over 1,300 murder this year.

