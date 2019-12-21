JIS honours retirees

Retirees of the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Lillieth Richards, office attendant, and Dolet McPherson, part-time office attendant, were treated royally by the agency at its Christmas soirée, held at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel, St Andrew, on December 7.

Richards, affectionately called ‘Miss Lil’, and McPherson were each presented with a watch and a plaque at the event.

Miss Lil, who worked at the JIS for 25 years, said that she felt special to be honoured and was appreciative of the agency’s kind gesture.

“I was very surprised and mi feel real good,” she said.

According to Richards, her time at JIS was one of the best periods in her life, and the treatment she received made the company stand out from all the other places that she had worked.

“Working at the JIS was very, very good,” she said.

The mother of three, who joined the JIS on July 27, 1994, as a part-time office attendant, was described by her colleagues as quiet, but very meticulous and diligent in her duties.

Miss Lil, who once aspired to become a nurse but never realised her dream because of financial challenges, said that although she had not made a conscious decision to remain at the company for so long, the treatment she received and the friends she made were the main reasons why she stayed for over two decades.

Good co-workers

“It was good working at the JIS, and some of the people there, they give you jokes, they rap with you and made you feel at home,” she said.

Richards retired on July 31 of this year.

Like Miss Lil, McPherson was proud of her award, which she said, “warmed my heart immensely.”

“I felt very good about it and I appreciate it very much that they consider me and remember about me,” said McPherson, who worked at the agency for 14 years.