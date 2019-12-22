54-y-o cook on drug charges for court on Christmas Eve

A 54-year-old cook who has been charged for several breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act is to appear in court on Christmas Eve.

Valcena Suglam, of a Kingston 13 address, has been charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine and attempting to export cocaine.

Reports are that on Thursday, December 19 about 11:45 a.m., a police canine alerted its handler to two suitcases at the Norman Manley International Airport. The suitcases were subsequently searched and 3.25 kilogrammes of white substance resembling cocaine was found in the luggage.

Suglam was subsequently arrested and charged in relation to the seizure.

The drug has an estimated street value of over $4 million.

Suglam is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday, December 24.

