JCF offers free cash courier service to businesses this Christmas

Business operators are being urged to utilise the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) free offer to transport large quantities of cash during the Yuletide season.

Head of the Community Safety and Security Branch, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ealan Powell, said the offer is available given that business transactions are usually heightened during the festive season, and criminals could use this as an opportunity to commit robberies.

He is urging business owners to utilise the services of the JCF to travel to the bank free of charge.

“Make an arrangement with your local police to assist you. It comes at no cost as it is part of our function. So we encourage people, rather than have you taking it or your messenger take it, you arrange for the police to just escort you there so that you can deposit the money and get back home or to your place of business safely,” he advised.

Powell is further cautioning business operators against keeping large sums of money at their place of business.

“Don't keep a lump sum in the cash register. From time to time take off that money and put it somewhere else,” he said.

He said persons should be aware of their surroundings before undertaking certain activities.

“Some of us like to expose cash so we open the cash register and you start counting the money in the presence of everyone. That should be avoided because you are exposing yourself to danger and you have to take personal responsibility for your security,” the senior cop added.

