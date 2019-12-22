More covert, overt cops to ease Christmas crime threat

Leaders of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) and Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC) recently met with members of the Police High Command and senior management to discuss the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) short-term strategies to address the recent upsurge of criminal activities in commercial centres across the island, particularly during the busy Christmas season.

Stephanie Lindsay, head of the JCF Corporate Communications Unit, assured the private sector leaders that there would be “increased covert and overt police presence” in areas that have been experiencing a marked uptick in criminal activities.

“We are taking steps to ensure that Jamaicans can enjoy a peaceful holiday season,” Lindsay said.

Ensuring citizen safety

PSOJ President Keith Duncan, speaking on behalf of the private sector leaders, welcomed the efforts on the part of the JCF and reassured the police that support would be provided to achieve the JCF’s goals. He said the private sector was committed to partnering and engaging with the JCF in ensuring citizen safety and security.

He also implored citizens to be more vigilant and to exercise proactive personal security and safety measures during the Christmas season.

“We each have to play our part to help the police to effectively carry out their duties by taking small steps to protect ourselves and property while carrying out our Christmas shopping and other festivities. We also encourage Jamaicans to report all incidents, as your reports provide critical support to the efforts of the police.”

This most recent meeting between private sector leaders and the JCF comes on the heels of a previous briefing from the Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson, which laid out a series of longer-term initiatives to be rolled out in 2020 to reduce crime and make citizens safe.