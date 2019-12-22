New Women's Centre nursery to be named for Miss World 2019

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has announced that a new nursery, to be constructed at the Women’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation location in Morant Bay, St Thomas will be named in honour of Miss World Toni-Ann Singh.

Grange made the announcement during a tour of St Thomas by the new Miss World today.

She said: “We will build out a new nursery and it will be the Toni-Ann Singh nursery. We will make a more detailed announcement, but I just want to say to you that it will be done. And it will be done soonest!”

The tour of her home parish is one of the activities to celebrate Toni-Ann being crowned Miss World 2019.

Toni-Ann Singh had chosen the Women’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation location in St Thomas for her ‘Beauty With A Purpose’ project upon entering the Miss World competition and has been working with the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport to improve the facilities.

She is aiming to raise J$12 million to develop the facilities and help adolescent mothers to complete their education.

The Women’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation helps adolescent mothers to continue their education while providing them with the tools to become good parents.