Agent Sasco thrills banking customers for Christmas

Veteran dancehall artiste Agent Sasco could be considered one of Jamaica’s hottest DJs at the moment, with a staying power that some may find admirable.

He has been in the business since the early 2000s and continues to remain relevant, attracting fans from all age groups and walks of life. A part of his staying power could be credited to his authentic dancehall sound and his lyrical flow, but, more so, to his positive energy and message of love and hope.

This was the vibe that engulfed the banking halls of the JN Bank Half-Way-Tree branch in St Andrew recently when Agent Sasco took his unique brand of dancehall to customers and employees at the JN Member Appreciation Lunch-Hour Concert last week.

The JN Group ambassador took the audience on a musical journey, with songs from his earliest works to his latest album. He thrilled patrons with favourites such as: Winning, Hand Ina Di Air, and Leave Us Alone.

His appeal to Jamaicans from all walks of life was evident as patrons, from infants to senior citizens, rocked to the music while conducting their banking transactions.

The deejay appeared genuinely surprised when the entire banking hall broke out into song, singing loud and strong to the lyrics of Don’t Mek Mi Hol’ Yuh. He was forced to pull up the music, stare at the audience in amazement, and declared: “A lie! A history dis. Dancehall inna di bank. A like it!”

He also interacted with customers, returning hugs and high fives from eager and excited fans. Interspersed with the music were words of wisdom and encouragement as Agent Sasco reminded his audience to be grateful for life, to be happy for the success of others and to be proud to be Jamaican.

Among those who welcomed the member-appreciation event was Steven Willie, who has been a JN Bank member for almost 15 years. He commended JN Bank for entertaining customers with what he described as “good, clean dancehall music.”

Pleasant surprise

“It’s really nice that JN Bank would surprise its members with something like this. I enjoyed it immensely and it was greatly appreciated,” Willie declared.

Maris Maylor also appreciated the concert, noting that Agent Sasco had always been one of her favourite artistes.

“Therefore, it was a wonderful surprise when I came here to do business today and realised he was performing in the bank. It was even more special because he performed my favorite song, Almighty Protect Me and I got to take a photo with him,” she related.

The member-appreciation event was one of 34 held in JN Bank branches and JN Money shops across the country.

Scores of members and customers were presented with JN- branded memorabilia, and they were also treated to traditional Jamaican fruit cake and sorrel.

“We value the loyalty of our members,” Carlene Clarke, head of customer experience and service recovery, said. “JN Bank is the only commercial bank in Jamaica that is fully owned by its members, and this annual treat is one of the many ways in which we show them our appreciation.

“In all our activities and initiatives, we strive to ‘Put People First,” she emphasised.