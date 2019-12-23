Cops probing Wendy’s brawl

The police are investigating a brawl at a Wendy’s outlet in Barbican, St Andrew on the weekend.

Several irate customers set upon a security guard at the food establishment in the pre-dawn Saturday morning incident, which was captured on video.

Persons who were at the outlet at the time of the incident report that the store was being closed when customers outside, some of whom reportedly had purchased food and had gone outside to wait while their meals were being prepared due to the cramped space inside, demanded to enter the establishment.

In the fracas, the door was shattered and the store stormed by several irate men, who then set upon the guard.

It is unclear whether he suffered any injuries in the attack.

No arrests have been made so far.

