Fatal collision in St Ann

A woman is dead and a man injured following a motor vehicle collision on the Salem main road in Runaway Bay, St Ann on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Sophia Campbell of an address in England.

The Runaway Bay Police report that about 11:25 p.m., Campbell was driving a Nissan AD Wagon from St Ann’s Bay to Runaway Bay with a passenger aboard.

It is alleged that on reaching a section of the road, Campbell swerved into the path of a motor truck travelling in the opposite direction.

Both Campbell and the passenger sustained injuries and were taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The passenger remains in hospital.

