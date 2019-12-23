Four men arrested following gun seizure in Kingston

Four men were taken into custody following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition during a vehicular checkpoint along Port Royal Street in downtown Kingston on Sunday.

The police report that about 11:05 p.m., a team was conducting routine checks in the area when they signalled the driver of a Mazda Demio motorcar to stop.

The vehicle and its occupants were searched and the police say a Smith and Wesson .38 revolver loaded with five rounds of ammunition was found in a white sock on the floor of the vehicle.

The four men were subsequently arrested.

​We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.