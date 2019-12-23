Guyana’s late president, Hoyte, remembered

Guyana’s president David Granger yesterday remembered the late President Hugh Desmond Hoyte as one of a few leaders in the world who “identified the vital role which small states could play in protecting the world’s environment”.

Granger, who was speaking at a function to observe the 17th anniversary of the death of Hoyte, said it was the late leader who committed to set aside 371,00- hectares of forest to be used as a model for conservation and development.

“His policies laid a firm foundation for sustained economic growth and environmental stewardship … Guyana can learn much from his prudent approach to economic management and political cooperation,” he stated.

Hugh Desmond Hoyte was the second executive president of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

He served in several capacities before assuming office. His portfolios included home affairs minister from 1969 to 1970, finance minister from 1970 to 1972, economic development minister in 1974 to 1980, prime minister from 1984 to 1985 and president of Guyana from 1985 until 1992. Hoyte died on December 22, 2002.

Spokesman

During his tenure, the late president had responsibility for African, Caribbean and Pacific affairs under the Lomé Convention and was the ACP spokesman on sugar for 1981 to 1983.

As a member of the Heads of Government of CARICOM conference, he was charged with promoting freedom of movement within the Community and for coordinating CARICOM’s policy on the environment for the Earth Summit in Rio in 1992. He was also nominated CARICOM’s spokesman on sugar.