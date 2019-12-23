JPS upgrades network in Harbour View

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) is reporting that some Harbour View residents are set to enjoy a brighter Christmas with the ongoing system upgrade in the community.

JPS says the upgrade, which has improved reliability in the area, has been completed from Harbour Drive to Sargasso Ave and all roads in between.

The company explains that this means that these customers will see a reduction in the number of outages as well as shorter duration of outage times going forward.

The work has included the construction of new distribution lines, installation of new poles and transformers and other equipment, as well as the transfer of customers' service wires to the new distribution system.

JPS teams are continuing to remove old poles from the area.

Additionally, the installation of LED streetlights has been carried out on a number of roads in Phase I of the project, resulting in an overall improvement in the public lighting of the area.

Meanwhile, the JPS says Phase 2 of the upgrade exercise is 30% complete.

It spans the area from Orion Avenue to Stellar Road and all roads in between.

The JPS says its teams are expecting to complete this phase of the upgrade and replace the old infrastructure in this section of the community by early 2020.

The Harbour View Distribution Upgrade Project, which is being done at a cost of $68 million, is one of several service improvement initiatives being implemented by JPS as part of its strategy to improve service to customers in communities across the island.

