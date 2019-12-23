Man charged over Harbour View murder

A man is to face the court for the Sunday, May 19 shooting death of 38-year-old Rohan Roberts, otherwise called ‘Pops,’ of Benedict’s Heights in Harbour View, Kingston 17.

He is 19-year-old Tyrell Thompson, otherwise called ‘Bobby’, a labourer of Benedict’s Heights.

The police report that about 9:00 a.m., gunmen went to Roberts’ house and opened gunfire hitting him several times.

The police were summoned and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Following investigations, Thompson was arrested and placed on identification parade where he was pointed out.

He was subsequently charged with murder.

A court date is to be set.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.