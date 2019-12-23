Mico resolves primary education impasse

President of The Mico University College Dr Asburn Pinnock was forced to intervene and remedy a situation recently, which has been brewing for some time between administrators and students at the institution, over forced changes in the primary education degree programme.

Last week, several students protested outside the school’s main entrance on Marescaux Road in Kingston, with placards denoting that justice must be served. However, they abandoned the protest after being encouraged to.

Speaking with The Gleaner, Pinnock, without providing details, said the issue has been cleared up following a meeting last Wednesday.

“There was an issue with the number of courses they are supposed to do to complete their programme, so there was a mix-up in terms of what was accredited versus what was not. Normally, when you start a programme and it is accredited, the accreditation body may advise you that you need to make adjustments here and there, but no major adjustments. You shouldn’t see anymore protests,” he assured.

One of the students told The Gleaner that an update from the school would be provided. He also explained that whatever was communicated to the concerned students, that was good enough for them to be slightly relieved.

“Pinnock came himself and had given us a solution, but he said he has to do some checks and balances so he will get back to by Friday.”

