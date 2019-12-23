Miss World Toni-Ann Singh receives Jamaican ambassadorship

Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh has been conferred with an ambassadorship by the Government.

Singh was presented with her diplomatic passport by Prime Minister Andrew Holness during a courtesy call at Jamaica House today.

“Toni-Ann will be able to travel the world with the blessing of her country as well as adding value to both the Miss World Organization and brand Jamaica,” Holness said in a tweet.

“Toni-Ann represents something special, a generation of women, pushing forward to change the world. I am proud of her accomplishments and wish her a very successful and inspiring reign,” he added.

