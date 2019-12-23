MoBay has much to be thankful for – Davis

Despite the challenges Montego Bay has faced this year, particularly with crime, which resulted in an extended state of public emergency, the city’s mayor, Homer Davis, says there is still much for which to be thankful.

His message comes as residents celebrate the Christmas season.

“It is my hope that as we reflect on the true meaning of Christmas, that we also use the occasion to give thanks to God for his many mercies and also to spare a thought for those among us who are not as fortunate,” Davis said in his Christmas message to the western city. “As we celebrate Christmas, I want us to do so with a thankful heart to Almighty God for his mercies over the past year.”

Reflecting on 2019, the mayor described the St James parish capital as a wonderful city that is steadily being transformed.

“As mayor of this wonderful city, I want us all to reflect on the transformation being undertaken, and which remains a work in progress, as we move to return our city to being a place that is safe, productive, and orderly,” said Davis.

He urged residents to embrace the virtues of sharing and caring and encouraged them to pay special attention to the less fortunate.

“It is in giving that we receive, and I want to encourage those of us who can, to reach out and touch someone in a tangible way, knowing that we are our brother’s keepers as we focus on the Christ in Christmas,” noted Davis. “As we approach the start of 2020, I wish to place on record my appreciation for the hard work that members of the security forces continue to do in transforming Montego Bay and St James.”

He also thanked law-abiding citizens of the parish for their unconditional support and urged them to continue to support the security forces in their efforts to restore order in St James, which he believes should be the goal of all law-abiding citizens.

“The gains which we have made would not have been possible without your help, and it is my hope that your support and dedication to and for the security forces will get even stronger in 2020. We must continue the work to return St James to being a parish of peace and tranquillity,” he said.

“I bring you all a Christmas message of hope, prosperity, love, and most importantly, peace. It is my wish that your actions during Christmas and beyond will shine brightly and that it will bring peace, wealth, and care to everyone.”