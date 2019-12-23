OUR orders report into FLOW service disruptions

The Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) has directed telecommunication company FLOW to conduct a comprehensive investigative analysis into the significant service interruptions to thousands of customers in St Ann.

Flow reported that the disruption resulted from a fire at a property in Brown’s Town.

In a statement today, OUR says FLOW is required to indicate by Friday, a timeline for completing its investigation and submitting a report.

The report should identify all system, human, procedural/policy and latent root causes of the incident and must provide a full, clear and unambiguous explanation of the event; identify the underlying causes, and present the effectual measures taken and to be taken to prevent a recurrence and to protect the public’s interest.

The OUR says it has taken note that this latest disruption came in the wake of recent problems on FLOW's network in October which prompted a meeting with company representatives.

OUR, in its monitoring of mainstream and social media, said it also took note of the impact the recent outage has had on affected customers.

