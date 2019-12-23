Phillips treats senior citizens

Hundreds of senior citizens in East Central St Andrew were given a Christmas treat by member of parliament (MP) and leader of the Opposition Dr Peter Phillips last week.

Some 500 elderly persons were fêted and each presented by the MP with a gift bag filled with groceries and other items. The Christmas festivity was held at Jasicera Park off Molynes Road in St Andrew.

For 70-year old Cecil Campbell, the event creates an environment where he can meet old friends who he is unable to see during the year.

“Some persons we don’t see for a long time even though we live in the same area, and I meet them up here. When I got here, I had to go around the room and shake a lot of persons’ hands. I understand that they are sick, so they don’t come out like before, so here is where I would see them,” said Campbell.

He also thanked Dr Phillips for hosting the treat.

Eileen Brissett said the occasion provides a feeling of appreciation and love. She said it is getting bigger and better each year.

“Our Dr Phillips takes care of the senior citizens of his constituency. When it comes to Christmas, he especially takes care of the old people,” she said.

Phillips said the contribution of senior citizens must always be appreciated because they worked hard to ensure the nation’s development, noting that they have gone beyond the call of duty to build strong communities, industries, and the nation.

Eileen Clarke, also known as Pepsi, prayed for Phillips and the members of the constituency. She prayed for an end to the violence and that crime fighters would be granted the wisdom to accomplish their task.