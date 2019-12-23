SOE not a damper on Christmas spirit in Hanover

Despite the ongoing state of public emergency (SOE) in Hanover, residents of the western parish demonstrated that nothing would dampen their Christmas celebrations as they braved the rains on Tuesday and Wednesday night last week and turned out in large numbers for the Municipal Christmas Tree-Lighting ceremonies in parish capital Lucea and also in Hopewell.

Rain delayed the start of the events but that did not stop the scores of residents, especially the gleeful children, from having fun.

In keeping with the tradition of the festive season, Lucea’s Mayor and Chairman of the Hanover Municipal Corporation (HMC), Sheridan Samuels, Hanover’s Custos Dr David Stair, and Pastor Norman Cragie of the Hanover Ministers Fraternal all called on residents to make caring and sharing a top priority for the season.

Best outreach programme

“We have maintained and operated the best poor relief department, infirmary, and drop-in centre to ensure that the less fortunate among us is taken care of. At a recent Board of Supervision award ceremony, our Poor Relief Department was awarded for having the best outreach programme in the island,” said Samuels, who noted that the way the vulnerable of any society are treated speaks to the level of human development in that society.

Stair and Cragie, in their respective messages, called on residents to work towards ensuring that Hanover regains its once treasured status as the safest parish in the country.

“Let us remember those less fortunate than ourselves. Let us spare a thought, a kind word, or even a few dollars for someone in need. Let us remember those [who] are ill and are unable to take part in the festivities, those who are in our infirmaries, and those who are incarcerated in our lock-ups,” Stair pleaded.

The custos also called for more tolerance, poimting out that a lack of tolerance was at the root of carnage on the roads and high level of crime being experienced across Jamaica.

“Let us also face the New Year [by] recommitting ourselves to the service of others, and let forgiveness be the hallmark of our interactions with each other,” urged Stair.