Westmoreland man charged with murder

One man has been charged with murder following the death of 27-year-old Adrian Cope, otherwise called ‘Teacha’, of Food Farm district, Petersfield, Westmoreland last month.

He is 23-year-old Akeem Reid of Logwood district in the parish.

The Whithorn Police report that about 6:55 a.m on Friday, November 29 residents heard explosions and summoned them.

On their arrival, Cope was seen with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

