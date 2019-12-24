Christmas slow, vendors disappointed

PORT ANTONIO, Portland:

The much-anticipated hike in sales at the Musgrave Market has not materialised, and has caused vendors to contemplate slashing the prices of ground provisions.

“It is the poorest Christmas season that I have seen in a long time,” said Alecia McKenzie, a vendor of 20 years at the Musgrave Market.

She added: “Last year, round about this time, the market would be flooded with people, and wi wouldn’t have hand fi sell. It is really rough as many like myself invested a lot in the various produce, some of which are now rotting as we speak. It is customary for us vendors to increase our purchases when we go to buy goods, especially during the Christmas season. But this time around, we will be lucky if some a we can go back to market.”

And with the inclement weather creeping in, lots of vegetables including carrot, lettuce, and scallion, are on the verge of spoiling as sales have nose-dived. The low demand for goods, according to McKenzie, is as a result of a scarcity of cash on the part of consumers, who she claims are penniless.

“From you enter the market, you can see say nutting nah gwaan. Di place well stock wid goods but no buyers. I am not expecting things to change much in the next couple of days, despite the fact that some persons have not yet gotten their salary. Today (yesterday) is Monday, and come Wednesday, it’s Christmas Day, so it is going to be tight. We are, however, hoping for a miracle,” McKenzie further said.