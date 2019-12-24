Church Teachers’ College Demonstration School gets educational toys

The Church Teachers’ College: Mandeville School of Early Childhood, Primary, and the Creative Arts recently embarked on an initiative to provide the Church Teachers’ College Demonstration School with educational toys.

The acting head of the School of Early Childhood, Primary, and the Creative Arts, Dr Tracy-Ann McGhie-Sinclair, sought ­assistance from The Emmanuel Apostolic Church in Miramar. Seen as a ­worthwhile activity and an ­opportunity to give back to his roots, Wayne Messam, mayor of Miramar, collaborated with the church and the college to ­execute the drive.

This project was a seminal undertaking because of its two-fold purpose:to strengthen the relationship between the two institutions, and, more important, to give the over 250 two- to six-year-old students access to a wide range of toys.

The team’s efforts were ­successful as the undertaking yielded numerous educational toys and supplies. These include storybooks, puzzles, flash cards, alphabet and counting mats, ­abacuses, balls, hula-hoops, and skipping ropes. Teaching aids, school bags, writing books, folder leaves, and glue were also among the educational supplies gifted.

On December 9, in a short, exciting, and entertaining ceremony held at the Demonstration School, Messam and Paulet Symes, representative of the Emmanuel Apostolic Church, presented the gifts to the administration of the Demonstration School. The students were excited and expressed their appreciation in song, dance, and a heartfelt vote of thanks. Smile-Biggs also expressed their gratitude and pledged that the gifts would be fully utilised. Both local and international teams cited the event as the beginning of a lasting partnership.