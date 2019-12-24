Community group fêtes residents of infirmary

Days before Christmas, the members of the Chesterfield Castleton Citizens’ Association (CCCA) fêted 96 residents of the St Mary Infirmary in Port Antonio.

President of the CCCA, Derrick Edwards, and his team served cooked meals to the residents, which were received with much gratitude.

Edwards pledged to make the event an annual affair.

The association also handed over several items to Matron Sharon Burke, including food, water, clothing, toiletries and cleaning items.

“What sparked us to be here, we have persons from the community who are here and I said to myself, it would be selfish for us to just come and look for that one person,” Edwards pointed out.

He worked with members of the association and sought sponsorship from various sources locally and overseas.

“Then we made plans to come here today (Sunday) and donate the things, because we’re really interested in the infirmary and to give back something to these people.”

Edwards was accompanied by secretary of the association Tashekia Edwards; treasurer Tamara Barnes; Nathalee Simpson, and Negus Edwards, the chef responsible for preparing the meals.

The CCCA has been in existence for more than 20 years.

Tashieka Edwards said that the CCCA had accomplished “quite a bit” since it was established.

For her part, Barnes expressed joy at being able to serve the residents of the infirmary.

“It feels great to be here and I couldn’t have it any other way,” she said. “It’s my first time coming here but it feels good to see everybody sitting and eating. Yes, it feels good.”

Burke, in the meantime, thanked the members of the community group for their timely intervention and expressed appreciation for the “scrumptious meals and gifts”.