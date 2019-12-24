High turbidity levels impacting water supply in Clarendon - NWC

The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that high turbidity levels have forced the shutdown of operations at its Kellits water supply system in Clarendon.

Areas affected include Kellits, Crofts Hill, Good Hope, Tait Pedro, Rhoden Hall, Guava Ground, Hickery, Comsie, and Jericho.

Customer are being advised that once the conditions are favourable the necessary remedial activities will be carried out to facilitate the restart of operations and water supply distribution.

The NWC says every effort will be made to restore water supply within the shortest possible time.

