Immigration Corner | We want to migrate to Canada

Dear Miss Powell,

My wife and I are young professionals. She is a pharmacist and I’m a medical doctor. We are planning to start a family and would like our children to be raised in Canada. How can we qualify to live permanently in Canada? How long will our application take? Are our professions in demand? We look forward to your response.

N.E.

Dear N.E.,

The Government of Canada and the provinces are keen to attract individuals who have the education, skills, and experience to immigrate to Canada and become part of the workforce. In a recent study, it was highlighted that due to Canada’s ageing population, both doctors and pharmacists are in demand.

The express entry system manages the application process for economic immigrants, which include the Federal Skilled Worker Programme (FSWP). Many professionals such as doctors, pharmacists, nurses, clinical researchers, radiologist, biochemists, and other related professionals have a good chance of being selected to get permanent residence to live in Canada, and this confirmation could be completed within six months.

Application process

To apply under the express entry system, you will need to first ensure that you have the required documents to substantiate your background and training. Once you have the required documents, you may create a profile and submit your application to the Government of Canada.

Before applying, you should ensure that you have the required documents to satisfy certain requirements. I will itemise a few below.

1. Education – If you are applying under the FSWP as a doctor and pharmacist, you will need to have a bachelor and or master of science degree from a recognised university or college and that your degree is the equivalent to one offered by a Canadian University. Therefore, you will be required to send your transcript to the Pharmacy Examining Board of Canada and the Medical Council of Canada for assessment. The report will determine the level of education that you have.

2. Work Experience – You must clearly show that you have a minimum of one-year, post-licensure work experience as a doctor, pharmacist, or in a connected field that requires the same type of training. This must be a job that falls within the approved National Occupational Code.

3. Language – You will be required to provide proof of your language proficiency in at least one of Canada’s official languages – French and or English.

4. Proof of Funds – The amount of savings you have will affect your ability to apply under the express entry stem as a federal skilled worker. You must show that you have the minimum required savings or settlement funds. The minimum required is approximately CAD$13,000 for a single applicant, CAD$16,000 for a couple, CAD$20,000 for a couple and a child, and so on.

There are other factors such as age, having a qualifying job offer, receiving a provincial nominee, and demonstrating your ability to settle into Canadian society. If you have close relatives living in Canada, then that could help your application.

Licensure will be required in all provinces and territories before you will be authorised to practise in your field. Be prepared to submit documents of identity such as your passport, birth certificate, marriage certificate, university degree certificate, transcript, and licensing statement. Don’t forget the required fees when submitting a licensing application.

To find out more information about qualifying to come to Canada within six months, I recommend that you consult directly with an experienced Canadian immigration lawyer.

