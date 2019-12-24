Latoya Davidson: born to give back

Latoya Davidson has said that giving back at Christmas is heartwarming. The Clarendon native is the co-founder of a three-year-old charity programme – Davidson’s and Friends Outreach Programme – the brainchild of Davidson and her husband, Jerome Davidson.

She asserts that she fulfils her humanitarian mandate through charity as she believes that her purpose is to assist others.

“Giving back to those who are less fortunate, shut-in, and those who are hampered by their ­physical and mental inabilities gives me fulfilment of my sole purpose here on Earth, which is to help others.”

Crediting the teachings and characteristics of her mother and grandmother for her giving nature, Davidson shared, “I realised at an early age that I could give back from the little I had because my mom and grandmother led by example.”

She added: “I grew up in a single-parent household and saw how hard it was for my mom. I didn’t have it easy, but it was still better than some.”

Referencing the influence of family, the 32-year-old mother of one, lauded her husband, daughter, relatives, and donors, who she credits with the fruition and maintenance of the charity. Davidson’s and Friends Outreach Programme boasts charity ventures that span across four parishes: Clarendon, St Ann, St Mary, and St Elizabeth.

“It continues to warm our hearts on Christmas, New Year’s Day, Easter, and around back to school time when we are able to talk with recipients and spend time with them.”

Positing that her charity programme’s ventures extend beyond gifting physical resources, Davidson told The Gleaner, “We not only hand [the recipients] material things, but we do it with love. We laugh, talk, reminisce, and encourage each other on our different journeys.”

Davidson said that the team welcomes donations of any kind and they invite the public to share in their work by visiting their Facebook page, ‘Davidson’s and Friends Outreach Programme’ or by contacting them at 876-596-9545.

Describing giving back as a lifestyle, Davidson added, “Giving back is humane, honourable, and humbling.”