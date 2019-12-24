Live Love Laugh spreads Christmas cheer

Live Love Laugh Youth crew last Thursday brought Christmas cheer to the wards at Summerfield Girls’ Home.

The day was spent interacting with the wards, mentoring and playing as well as engaging them in team-building activities. It was an eye-opener when one member of the group, Anneka Salmon, opened up to the girls about her own life and how she overcame sexual abuse. She shared the pain she had to go through for many years and how she was eventually healed.

“It was a riveting session and the girls were so engrossed. Based on their reactions to our visit, we are now looking to start a mentorship programme there,” Rajae Lewis, member of Live Laugh Love, told The Gleaner.

Lewis said it was heartbreaking leaving after the day’s session was finished as the outpouring of love and reception from the wards brought the team to tears.

“Honestly, because of how they reacted, I was so touched. When I had to leave, tears almost came. I had to try and hold back the tears,” he shared, adding that it opened his eyes to the reality that there needs to be more outreach at the home.

It is with that in mind that he is now reaching out to other service clubs and organisations to pencil in the home on their social calendars.