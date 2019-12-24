Logos Hope returns to Ja in February

MV LogosHope, the world’s largest floating book fair, is expected to return to Jamaica from February 13 to March 15, 2020, docking in both Montego Bay and Kingston.

The last visit to the island was in 2017 when more than 160,000 visitors went on board the ship at both ports.

Renowned for its expansive book fair, the MV Logos Hope offers more than 5,000 different book titles for sale at affordable prices. They cover such areas as science, sports, hobbies, cookery, arts, medicine and languages. In addition, there are children’s titles, academic texts, dictionaries, atlases. It is a book fair for all members of the family.

In addition, the visitor experience deck is usually open to the public to explore, from the welcome area, which introduces the vessel through a short movie and interactive display; to the international café, which has ice cream, drinks, and snacks for sale to those who go on board.

The MV Logos Hope will be open to the public at the Montego Bay Cruise Ship Terminal from February 13 to February 23, 2020, and at a Kingston terminal, yet to be decided, from February 27 to March 15, 2020.

From Jamaica, the floating ship travels to The Bahamas, Spain, and Ireland.