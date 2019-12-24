Patrons at risk! - Jamaica Fire Brigade says entertainment spots breaching safety standards

Many partygoers and those visiting amusement venues this holiday season are seemingly unaware that less than 15 per cent of these entertainment spots have met safety regulations.

Following the disclosure by the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), The Gleaner visited several of Kingston’s popular hotspots to get a first-hand look.

According to the JFB, once patrons enter these establishments, they should be certain things in place that signal to them that the building has received the brigade’s safety stamp of approval.

However, when The Gleaner visited five locations in Kingston, most appeared to be in violation.

The first stop was Usain Bolt’s Tracks & Records on Constant Spring Road, an eatery and sports bar that sometimes hosts events like album launches and live music events. There was no visible certificate from the JFB at the entrance to indicate that the facility had passed the safety test. However, there was a list of emergency contact numbers that included the fire department, the police, and an ambulance at the door. While there was a fire alarm pull box, no extinguishers were seen. On the ground level, there are two doors through which patrons can exit. However though seating is available upstairs, no exit is highlighted. In the case of a fire, patrons would have to scramble downstairs to exit the building. When The Gleaner carried out further checks, a source indicated that the entertainment spot had been certified by the brigade.

“We have everything up to date, and we are prepared to welcome a massive crowd. All the groups who want to come with their staff parties or Christmas or New Year’s treat for their staff, we are definitely prepared. We always have our certificate up to date,” said group marketing manager for Tracks & Records Angiel Shaw.

The Gleaner team also made checks at Ribbiz Ultra Lounge, located in the Barbican Centre. Ribbiz has designated club nights, with Sunday pulling in its largest crowd. On entering the building the news team saw a fire extinguisher at the door. The entrance doubles as an exit. The Gleaner team observed a man going through a door at the back of the club, but there was no exit sign. When checks were made as to whether the club, received certification from the fire brigade, a source at the entertainment spot said, “It’s complicated.” Attempts to get a comment on the record from the operators were futile.

The next stop was Triple Century Sports Bar and Grill on Knutsford Boulevard – a restaurant by day and club by night. When the Gleaner carried out checks at Triple Century during its weekly party on a Thursday night, none of the main items that could signal that the building was safe were visible. With the venue poorly lit only the exit sign over the door was visible. It was one way in and out. The marketing manager did not respond to messages. A source said that the building was last certified in 2018.

Lucky 38 on Old Hope Road and Taboo Nightclub on Constant Spring Road were the final stops for the Gleaner news team. Both popular hotspots offer adult entertainment, and as such, it was no surprise that both facilities were poorly lit. This meant that even if a list of safety measures was in place it was not visible. The recurring breach of the entrance being used also as the exit was evident at the two locations.

“All the safety gadgets that you are supposed to have are actually there; they wouldn’t pass the club if you didn’t have it. In terms of crowd, we don’t have a structure crowd. You have some people come early leave at midnight, and you have some people who come at 2 a.m. and leave at 4 a.m. We have two upstairs VIP areas, and the crowd is always there every night, especially on weekends,” said actor Garfield Reid, otherwise known as ‘Bad Boy Trevor’, who manages Lucky 38.

Taboo operators could not be reached for comment.

Public relations officer for the JFB, Emeleo Ebanks said that the absence of proper safety standards at entertainment venues was definitely a breach that patrons should be aware of.

“When you go in there as a patron, first of all, they are supposed to have their fire certificate displayed in an area that you can see it. As a patron, for your safety, you are supposed to be looking for the exit, that’s one of the first things. Certainly, for me, any building that I go into, one of the first things I look for is the exit,” Ebanks explained.

He also pointed out that emergency lights should be in place to provide illumination if a fire occurs and patrons have to leave the building in a hurry.

Ebanks said that no building should have only one way to enter and exit.

“One door is not allowed any at all. The number of doors will be determined by the distance you have to travel to get to a door. It depends, as well, on what we call the file, out rate which is essentially how many persons the building is built to accommodate and how many persons can get out of that building within one minute,” he added.

Ebanks was asked why it appeared that so many buildings were operating in breach of the brigade’s safety standards. “All public buildings are checked. How often depends on whether they have met the requirements, as in you are certified and the certificate last for one year. If you are not certified then depending on the breaches that we see, we will give you some time to sort that breach out and then we will come back and do a reinspection.”

He said that patrons should alert the brigade to breaches at entertainment spots that they visit.