Reid, Pinnock application for judicial review rejected

The Supreme Court has denied an application for leave for judicial review by former education minister Ruel Reid and President of the Caribbean Maritime University Dr Fritz Pinnock to challenge the criminal charges filed against them by the Financial Investigations Division (FID).

The decision was handed down this morning by Chief Justice Bryan Sykes.

The matter was heard in chambers last week Wednesday and a decision reserved to today.

Reid and Pinnock had contended that the FID was not empowered by law to bring the charges against them and therefore acted illegally.

They further contended that the FID is purely an investigative body and does not have the legal authority to bring criminals charges or obtain a fiat from the Director of Public Prosecutions to prosecute them.

Reid; his wife Sharen; their daughter Sharelle as well as Pinnock and Brown’s Town Division Councillor Kim Brown Lawrence were in October arrested and charged following a year-long corruption probe into the Education Ministry and CMU.

The five, who were granted bail, are scheduled to return on January 23, 2020.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.