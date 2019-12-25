Canadian to spend Christmas in a Jamaican jail

Christopher Thomas/Gleaner Writer

WESTERN BUREAU:

Canadian national Fredrick Williams, who was recently arrested and charged for attempting to smuggle cocaine out of Jamaica, will be spending Christmas and the start of the New Year in a local jail as a St James Parish Court judge has ordered that he be remanded until next year.

Williams, a 61-year-old tiler, who is of a Mississauga address, in Canada, but resides part-time in the Catherine Mount community, in St James, was arrested on December 8 at Sangster International Airport, where he was allegedly caught trying to smuggle 142 capsules of cocaine out of Jamaica.

When Williams appeared in court last week, he appeared calm as he pleaded guilty to the charges of possession of, dealing in, and attempting to export cocaine.

During the court proceedings, Williams’ lawyer, attorney-at-law Charles Sinclair, asked presiding judge Sandria Wong Small to delay his client’s sentencing hearing so that a social-enquiry report could be prepared.

Wong-Small subsequently ordered that Williams submit his fingerprints to the court and that he be kept in custody until January 28, when the report is expected to be ready for his sentencing hearing.

According to reports, Williams, whose body language caught the attention of security personnel at the airport, was arrested prior to boarding a flight destined for Toronto, Canada.

After he was taken into custody, Williams was transported to a local hospital, where he expelled the 142 home-made capsules containing cocaine, which was valued at J$1.5 million.