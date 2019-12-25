Christmas binging poses health risk, warn docs

Jamaican diabetics have been urged to avoid binging on food and liquor during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The warning has come from noted weight-loss and laparoscopic surgeon, Dr Alfred Dawes.

The Fellow of the American College of Surgeons said that Jamaicans, especially those who are diabetic, need to watch out for increased blood-sugar levels.

“What we have realised over the years is that after the Christmas holidays, we see an increase in the number of diabetic patients being admitted to hospitals because of the spike in blood-sugar levels. When we do our investigations, we find out that they sometimes consumed too much sweet treats,” he explained.

Dawes added that in the case of older persons, some may suffer from swelling in the legs and other symptoms that indicate more serious illnesses.

“Sometimes after the holidays, the older persons may have swelling of the feet and their families become concerned. When they visit the hospital, we find that because of the increased salt intake during the holidays they are having heart failure,” he stated.

“In fact, there are two notable periods in the year when there is an increase in the number of persons visiting the hospital with high blood-sugar levels, and those periods are Christmas and mango season,” he said.

Dr Dwayne Hall, consultant general surgeon and chief of the surgery department at Cornwall Regional Hospital, and Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, added that persons inadvertently neglect their health because of increased family and community activities and the widespread availability of high-calorie foods.

“Persons may also neglect their medication, and the combination of dietary problems and not taking medication will often result in decompensation or worsening of most of their chronic illnesses such as uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, hypertension, and heart disease,” he said.

Like Dawes, Hall pointed out that diabetics needed to pay close attention to their health during the holidays.

“Patients need to monitor their blood sugar daily, take their medication, obtain a GMR machine; and exercise as they would during the year,” he advised.

“I’ll also add that neglect of their feet, especially with elevated blood sugars, can increase risk of foot infections and amputations from trivial and unrecognised injuries. Their feet are typically numb because of reduced sensation.”

Oliver Tomlinson, general manager, JN Life Insurance, stated that it was important for persons to maintain a healthy lifestyle during the holiday season.

“Jamaicans love Christmas particularly because it is a time for family and a time to enjoy a good meal together. But it is essential that we all monitor our health because of the impact of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension on our population,” he stated.

Tomlinson added that studies conducted by the Ministry of Health and Wellness indicate that medical costs from cardiovascular diseases and diabetes alone, over the next 15 years, could be as high as $29.8 billion. This huge medical bill for treating non-communicable diseases (NCDs), he said, can wipe out life savings for entire families.

“It is even more alarming when you realise that one in three Jamaicans is hypertensive; one in eight is diabetic; and one-third of the population will be diagnosed with a chronic illness during their lifetime,” he said.

Dawes offered other advice to persons who are diabetic or are monitoring their weight.

“If you are a meat eater and want as much as possible, compensate by consuming less carbohydrates. Rice, mashed potatoes, potato salad, pasta and bread are all simple carbohydrates which can contribute a significant number of calories to your meal. Instead of filling your plates with carbohydrates, go for the meat-and-veg option. You will eat less calories and feel full for longer,” he advised.

“Eggnog and sorrel can add hundreds of calories to a meal without you even realising it. However, you can still enjoy these staples, but fill your glass with ice or simply drink less. Christmas cake can add anywhere from 320 to a whopping 700 calories per slice, depending on the recipe. My simple advice: When confronted with a delicious slice of cake begging you for seconds, resist the temptation. You will feel better in January,” he said.