St Andrew graphic artist charged over fatal shooting

Sleuths assigned to the Hunts Bay Criminal Investigation Branch have charged 42-year-old Robert Drummond, otherwise called ‘Papa’, a graphic artist of Barnes Avenue, Rose Town, Kingston 13 in relation to the shooting death of 20-year-old Tevin Lewis, a carpenter of Whitfield Avenue in Kingston 13.

Drummond was charged with murder, shooting with intent, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition

It is reported that about 2:05 p.m., on Monday, March 18, Lewis was walking along Swettenham Road in Kingston 13 when a motorcar with four men aboard drove up.

The men then exited the vehicle and opened gunfire hitting him several times.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Following investigations, Drummond was arrested and later charged following a question and answer session.

His court date is being finalised.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.