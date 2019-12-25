Teen, taxi operator charged with housebreaking and larceny

Two persons are to face the court to answer to the charge of housebreaking and larceny committed in the Kingston West and St Elizabeth Divisions.

Charged are a 16-year-old boy and 54-year-old Conroy Lawrence, a taxi operator of Fyffes Pen, St Elizabeth.

The teenager was charged after he was implicated in the Monday, March 11 break-in at a business place at the intersection of Spanish Town Road and West street in Kingston.

It is reported that the complainant locked his establishment and left.

On his return, he found the locks to the establishment removed, the door open and grocery items and appliances removed from the store.

The teenager was arrested on Wednesday, December 11 and subsequently charged on Saturday, December 21 following a question and answer session.

His court date is being finalised.

Meanwhile, Lawrence was charged after items suspected to be stolen from the complainant's house on Levy Avenue in St Elizabeth on Monday, December 16 were found in his possession.

It is reported that Lawrence entered the house by breaking a window.

He then removed a washing machine, clothes dryer, and a lawnmower.

A court date is to be set.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.

