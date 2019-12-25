Woman charged over fatal Trelawny bar fight

Detectives assigned to the Trelawny Police Division have charged 33-year-old Tennisha Miller of Carey Park with the murder of 38-year-old Gregory Geddes of Reserve district.

The police report that about 8:45 p.m., Geddes was at a bar on Tuesday, December 17 when an argument developed between him and Miller.

A knife was brought into play and was used to stab Geddes.

The police were summoned and Geddes was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Miller was later interviewed and subsequently charged.

A court date is to be set.

