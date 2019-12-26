Thu | Dec 26, 2019

Malta, D&G Foundation fête children

Published:Thursday | December 26, 2019 | 12:11 AM
Jodi-Ann Cohen, marketing assistant at Red Stripe, holds hands with two students from the Callaloo Mews Basic School at the treat brought to them by Malta and the D&G Foundation on December 13.
Contributed
