From left: Chief Executive Officer of GB Energy Texaco Jamaica, Bela Szabo (left), and Texaco retailer Annette Wong-Lee (right) present a cheque valued at J$50,000 to the principal of Mountain View Primary School, Michelle Robinson (second left), and vice-principal Lisa Bailey. Texaco, through Wong-Lee, who runs the station on the corner of Mountain View Avenue and Old Hope Road, has adopted the school and works closely with them on a number of initiatives.