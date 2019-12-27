Clarendon brothers charged with illegal possession of ammunition

The police are reporting that two brothers have been charged after several rounds of ammunition were found in Treadlight district, Clarendon on Tuesday.

Charged with illegal possession of ammunition are 19-year-old Ryan Wright and 21-year-old Patrick Wright, both of the above mentioned address.

The police report that about 12:00 p.m., the brothers allegedly threatened a man and showed him several rounds of ammunition.

The police were summoned and on their arrival, they observed an area on a premises that was dug up.

Further checks revealed four rounds of ammunition that were buried.

Subsequently, the brothers were taken into custody and charged.

A date is to be set for them to appear before the May Pen Parish Court.

