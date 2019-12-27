Hilton Rose Hall hosts Int’l Realtors Conference, Expo

The Hilton Rose Hall Resort and Spa, located along the Elegant Corridor in Montego Bay, was abuzz recently as local and overseas-based realtors converged for the first-ever staging of the International Realtors Conference and Expo in the western hemisphere.

Financial conglomerate National Commercial Bank (NCB) was one of the main sponsors of the conference, with several senior managers and mortgage officers in attendance. The conference was spearheaded by the Realtors Association of Jamaica. Here are some highlights.