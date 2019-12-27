Illegal gun seized in St Ann
Published:Friday | December 27, 2019 | 9:50 AM
Detectives assigned to the St Ann’s Bay Police seized a Hi-Point 9mm pistol fitted with an empty magazine at a premises on Gully Road, St Ann’s Bay in St Ann during an operation on Wednesday.
It is reported that about 4.00 p.m., a team was conducting an operation in the area where a premises was searched and the firearm found inside a house.
The police say no one was arrested in connection with the seizure.
