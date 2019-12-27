ISSA Trust Foundation, Couples Resorts donates US$30,000 to The Bahamas

The relief efforts currently under way on the Abaco and Grand Bahama islands in the Bahamas, were significantly bolstered for the Yuletide season, with the donation of US$30,000 by Couples Resorts and the Issa Trust Foundation.

On September 1, 2019, Category five Hurricane Dorian hit the islands, leaving behind a path of destruction unprecedented in the Caribbean country. In and around Marsh Harbour, Abaco, schools and hospitals were flattened, houses and roads collapsed and cars and boats were hanging in trees.

Following the presentation held last week Friday, The Bahamas Consulate’s Honorary Consul, Alveta Knight, said it is a hopeful Christmas season for persons that were affected by the storm.

Resilient spirit

“We have a history of coming back and we will overcome the effects of the aftermath from the storm. The Government is working to construct homes, and a new hospital and we are definitely seeing the light at the end of the tunnel,” Knight said.

Jamaica, she said through the Government, non-profit organisations, non-Government organisations and individuals have amazing in its efforts to support the ongoing relief efforts in the Bahamas.

“It is a bitter sweet moment for most persons, especially for those that have lost loved ones; the ones that have had no closure it will be a hard Christmas for them,” Knight said during a hand over ceremony at The Bahamas Consulate in St Andrew.

The Issa Trust Foundation was established in 2005 by Couples Resorts as a non-profit organisation. The mission of the Foundation is to provide a system of prevention, health promotion and education, community health improvement and other services to promote well-being and development for the people of Jamaica.

Paul Issa, chairman of the Issa Trust Foundation says thanks to the guests at Couples Resorts, a recently held golf tournament in October and an online raffle, they were able to raise the funds towards the relief efforts.

“The funds will be channelled through Heart To Heart Foundation and Direct Relief that are on the ground in the Bahamas,” Issa said.

