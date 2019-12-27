Joy comes to the Callaloo Mews Basic School

For most children, Christmas is the time of year for play and new adventures. But while many schools were busy with Christmas treats, fairs and pixie exchanges, Callaloo Mews Basic School principal Angela Gordon-Black wondered when their time would come. Her prayers were answered when Malta and the Desnoes and Geddes (D&G) Foundation took the entire school population for a grand Christmas treat at Funland, Hope Gardens, recently.

In the Spanish Town Road community stricken by poverty, keeping school in session is a challenge in and of itself. Faced with this, coupled with the anxieties of everyday issues such as violence and other deviant behaviour, a new perspective is what Gordon-Blackhoped to give to her young charges.

“Many of our children have some stories that if I were to get into detail you would cry. Some have parents behind bars, parents who were brutally murdered and many come from single parent households. Our kids don’t always get the love and care they deserve because there is just so much frustration within our community,” commented Gordon-Black. “My vision for the school is that we can take them out of the sewer water and gunshots and allow them to see all the possibilities that exist for them.”

Gratitude

The parents also shared their gratitude as many expressed that they could not afford to treat their children for the holidays. After a long day of play and enjoyment, the parents eagerly awaited the arrival of their children as they returned home with the satisfaction of a fun-filled day.

“I was really happy to hear that they were taking the kids to Hope Gardens because my son never went there before. He doesn’t get to go out too often so I hope he got some exposure and learned something new and just really enjoyed himself because it’s been a long time since I took him anywhere,” shared Damian McKnight father of Daniel McKnight.

The 60-string group of volunteers from the Malta ‘Full of Life Army’and the D&G Foundation embraced the role of ‘aunties’ and ‘uncles’, each assigned at least one child for the day. From taking the kids on rides to ensuring that they were spoiled with delicious treats all day long, the team gladly gave up a day of work to bring light into the lives of the young and impressionable students of Callaloo Mews Basic School.

“It’s always good to get out of the office. But when you get a chance to have this kind of impact on a group of young impressionable children, it’s like nothing else and really what makes my job great. The children were so happy and grateful for their early Christmas presents, and we had a lot of fun together,” said Michelle Cunningham, junior brand manager for Malta and Stouts.

‘Take our children out of the sewer waters and gunshots’