Man charged with murder of St Andrew nail technician

Twenty-one-year-old Wazim Spence of Old Church Avenue, Kingston 8 has been charged in relation to the shooting death of 37-year-old Hafia Fowles, a nail technician of Red Hills Road, Kingston 19 on Wednesday, August 21.

Spence is charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The Constant Spring Police report that about 6:00 p.m., Fowles was sitting along the roadway when a car approached and opened gunfire hitting her multiple times.

The police were alerted and she was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Following the incident, an investigation was launched and Spence arrested and charged.

