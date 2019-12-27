Man charged over fatal Portmore shooting

Twenty-four-year-old Leroy Burrell, otherwise called ‘Six’, of Williams Drive, Port Henderson Road in St Catherine has been charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police say Burrell was charged in relation to the shooting death of 42-year-old Dennis Cargill, otherwise called ‘Ratty’, of the same address.

The Portmore Police report that on Wednesday, September 25 about 3:45 a.m., Cargill was on the roadway when he was pounced upon by armed men who opened gunfire, hitting him several times.

The police were summoned and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Burrell was later identified as a suspect and subsequently charged on Thursday 26 after a question and answer session conducted in the presence of his attorney.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.