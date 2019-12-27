New Fortress Energy Foundation treats 3,000 children

Over 3,000 children across Old Harbour Bay, the refinery communities in Clarendon and Montego Bay, St James are still beaming with ear to ear smiles, thanks to New Fortress Energy Foundation, recently surprised them with toys just in time for the Christmas holidays. The communities represent the areas in which the energy company operates its liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities as part of its commitment to transform the country’s energy landscape.

Along with delivering thousands of toys, the company also hosted two Christmas treats at the Old Harbour Bay Community Development Centre in Old Harbour Bay and at the Wembley Community Centre in Hayes, Clarendon, which were attended by thousands of children and their families. Face painting, cotton candy, awesome rides, karaoke, talent show and a visit from Santa Claus created bursts of laughter and beautiful memories for the children.

Reverend Jeffrey McKenzie, custos of St Catherine, who attended the treat in Old Harbour Bay, encouraged families to spread love, cheer and kindness to everyone not just for the holidays, but always. He also expressed thanks to New Fortress Energy Foundation for bringing Christmas to the people of Old Harbour in such a big way for the second consecutive year.

Echoing similar sentiments was Custos of Clarendon, William Shagoury, who attended the treat in Hayes Clarendon. “Just a few months ago, New Fortress Energy was here helping these children get ready for back to school and now they’re here with another treat for the families. And even long before that, they have been investing in the refinery communities from the minute they announced their plans to build their state-of-the-art combined heat and power plant at Jamalco – and we cannot thank them enough for their commitment to the communities.”

Meanwhile, Verona Carter, vice-president, Public Affairs at New Fortress Energy, said in her brief address, “For us at New Fortress Energy, we’re very passionate about investing in activities that help develop and uplift the lives of our young people in the communities in which we operate. They are our future generation, and if we want to create a positive future for them and for our country, then activities like these that put smiles on their faces and build wonderful memories are what they will take with them into the future.”

In addition to hosting the Christmas treats, New Fortress Energy Foundation also sponsored the Montego Bay Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony for the second consecutive year and donated over 1,000 toys to children in Montego Bay, St James.