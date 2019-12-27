Six arrested in St James following raid

The security forces yesterday recovered a Heckler and Koch P30 9mm pistol along with a magazine containing 11 live rounds during a snap raid in Halls Lane, Salt Spring, St James.

Six cellphones were also found.

According to the security forces, a joint police-military team went to the area at approximately 6:03 am and conducted the snap raid and a subsequent search of a premises.

Six persons including a person of interest were detained in connection with the seizure.

The items along with the detainees were taken to the Freeport Police station for processing.

