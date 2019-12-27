Street people fêted by credit union in St Ann

The Community and Workers of Jamaica (C&WJ) Credit Union, St Ann’s Bay branch, once again shared the goodwill and joy that the Christmas season brings with the feeding of several street people in the capital on Christmas Eve.

“We at C&WJ Credit Union think that we should give back to the community, so in doing so, we thought about the street people here in St Ann’s Bay,” explained Andrea Mumby, regional operations manager at C&WJ.

Thirty street people were treated, much to their delight, and they showed appreciation for the lunch.

“Today (Tuesday) they’re having KFC chicken, they’re having rolls, they’re having Christmas cake and sorrel. We believe in sharing the love and the joy of Christmas,” Mumby said.

Using the kitchen facility at the St Ann Municipal Corporation, Mumby, assisted by two staff members of the St Ann’s Bay branch, Glacy Hoilett and Beverly Watson, shared the meals and handed them out to the street people.

Mumby said that the treat formed part of the credit union’s social responsibility to communities.

She said it was the second year in succession that street people in St Ann’s Bay were being treated by the credit union.

“Also, every year at Easter the credit union treats residents of the St Ann Infirmary, while last year we also treated the residents at the St Mary Infirmary, and the children at Windsor Lodge Home in Royal Flat, Manchester,” Mumby disclosed.

Every year, each branch of C&WJ donates two baskets of goodies to needy families in the community where they are based, with selection of beneficiaries being determined by public response.