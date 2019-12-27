Three charged following Spanish Town robbery

Three persons, including two juveniles, were charged with robbery with aggravation on Tuesday.

The Spanish Town Police report that about 6:50 a.m., a woman was walking along Essex Drive, Spanish Town, St Catherine when she was pounced upon by three men who robbed her of her belongings.

The men were subsequently accosted and the stolen properties found in their possessions.

A court date is to be set.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.